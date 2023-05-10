Mel B will feature as a judge on the second series of drag competition Queen of the Universe. The Leeds-born Spice Girl, 47, will take over from singer Leona Lewis and join returning judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage and Vanessa Williams.

Queen of the Universe, hosted by Graham Norton, is a drag queen singing competition series where the contestants must impress the judges - who come from backgrounds in the worlds of music, drag, and reality competitions - to compete for a cash prize of $250,000.

Series two of the show will be available to stream on Paramount+ from 2 June, 2023. The first series has six episodes, with between one and four contestants being eliminated per episode. The first series also included a duet, where two contestants would pair up to perform to the judges.

The winner of the first season was Grag Queen from Brazil, with Ada Vox from the United States finishing as the runner-up. So, let’s take a look at the series two contestants.

Who are the Queen of the Universe series two contestants?

The ten contestants were announced on February 22, 2023.