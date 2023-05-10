Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Mel B: Spice Girl to judge the second series of drag competition Queen of the Universe

The Spice Girl will take over from singer Leona Lewis as a judge

Neve Wilkinson
By Neve Wilkinson
Published 10th May 2023, 16:34 BST- 1 min read
Updated 10th May 2023, 16:34 BST

Mel B will feature as a judge on the second series of drag competition Queen of the Universe. The Leeds-born Spice Girl, 47, will take over from singer Leona Lewis and join returning judges Trixie Mattel, Michelle Visage and Vanessa Williams.

Queen of the Universe, hosted by Graham Norton, is a drag queen singing competition series where the contestants must impress the judges - who come from backgrounds in the worlds of music, drag, and reality competitions - to compete for a cash prize of $250,000.

Series two of the show will be available to stream on Paramount+ from 2 June, 2023. The first series has six episodes, with between one and four contestants being eliminated per episode. The first series also included a duet, where two contestants would pair up to perform to the judges.

The winner of the first season was Grag Queen from Brazil, with Ada Vox from the United States finishing as the runner-up. So, let’s take a look at the series two contestants.

Who are the Queen of the Universe series two contestants?

The ten contestants were announced on February 22, 2023.

  • Aura Eternal - Palermo, Italy (runner-up from the second season of Drag Race Italia)
  • Chloe V - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
  • Jazell Royale - Jacksonville, United States
  • Love Masisi - Amsterdam, The Netherlands (contestant from the second season of Drag Race Holland)
  • Maxie - Quezon City, Philippines
  • Militia Scunt - Los Angeles, United States
  • Miss Sistrata - Tel Aviv, Israel
  • Taiga Brava - Cancun, Mexico
  • Trevor Ashley - Sydney, Australia
  • Viola - Coventry, UK
