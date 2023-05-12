Mel B has asked a court to award her custody of her youngest daughter, who she shares with her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte. The Leeds-born Spice Girl, 47, said she has “serious concerns about Stephen’s ability to care” for their 11-year-old daughter, Madison, according to court documents.

Mel married film producer Stephen, 47, in 2007 but filed for divorce 10 years later after accusing him of emotional and physical abuse. The divorce was finalised on 15 December 2017. The singer claimed she initially had primary custody of her youngest child, but it changed when her work visa expired in 2019, and she was forced to return to the UK.

Spice Girl singer Melanie Janine Brown, known as Mel B. (Photo ALBERTO PIZZOLI/AFP via Getty Images)

Madison currently spends the majority of her time with her father in Los Angeles and travels to visit her mother in the UK during the school holidays. Mel now wants the court to award her primary custody, meaning Madison would spend 80% of her time with her and the rest with Stephen.

In court documents obtained by RadarOnline.com , the spice girl wrote: “Madison’s sisters, Angel and Phoenix, relocated with me to the UK, where we live minutes from nearly all of our friends and family. Moving to the UK without Madison was devastating for the girls and me.

“The three girls have always had a very close relationship and enjoy spending time together. Madison would thrive socially, emotionally, and academically if she were permitted to live with me and her sisters in the UK during the school year.”