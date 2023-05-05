Mel B has shown off her toned physique. (Picture: Instagram/@officialmelb)

Mel B has shown off her toned physique in a new workout video shared with fans. The Leeds-born Spice Girl , 47, posted a clip of her fitness routine to her Instagram story yesterday (4 May). She captioned the post: “Lifting Weights is my new thing.”

In the video, Mel flaunted her impressive figure as she put herself through exercises including banded squats, kettlebell swings, weighted lunges, single-arm dumbbell overhead presses, bench plank and core movements. It’s not the first time Mel has documented her sporty lifestyle - she has previously shared that she enjoys running with a weighted vest and has also released fitness DVDs showing her workouts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier this week, Mel wowed fans, friends and celebrities with a leggy display ahead of her latest on-screen appearance.She donned a sparkly gold dress with an open back, gold heels, large hooped earrings and a slicked-back hairstyle as she danced around her dressing room.

A video reel which featured the track ‘Get Ready’ by 2 Unlimited was posted to Instagram. Mel captioned the post: “This is how I “get ready for this” Hahaha boom”.People were blown away by the singer’s stunning appearance and rushed to comment on the post.

Canadian actress Mckenzie Small led the praise with: “Youuu look incredible 😍 as always” Australian musician Natalie Bassingthwaighte commented: “Smokin honey”, whilst British television presenter Jenny Powell added: “Glowing lady just glowing 🙌” American drag queen Trixie Mattel and German-American model Heidi Klum were also among those to comment.

The Spice Girl also made a “special guest appearance” on the French version of The Masked Singer on Sunday (28 April). She called herself ‘Sun’ and dressed in an extravagant gold jumpsuit with a staple headpiece for her performance to ‘Roar’ by Katy Perry.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad