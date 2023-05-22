Leeds news you can trust since 1890
Caught on camera: 24 pictures of people wanted by West Yorkshire Police over crimes in Leeds

Police are asking for the public’s help in finding these people wanted over crimes committed in Leeds.

Charles Gray
By Charles Gray
Published 22nd May 2023, 04:45 BST

In the last week (May 15 to May 22) West Yorkshire Police has issued dozens of CCTV images of people wanted for crimes in Leeds, including assaults, thefts and criminal damage.

Everyone featured in our latest picture gallery is being sought in connection with an ongoing criminal investigation, but images may be of both potential suspects and witnesses.

Do you recognise anyone? Members of the public should not approach anyone who they believe to be displayed in the images featured here, but should instead contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111. Information can also be shared via the reporting form on the Crimestoppers website.

These people are wanted for crimes around Leeds

1. Caught on camera

These people are wanted for crimes around Leeds Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Image LD4997 refers to a theft in West Leeds on May 12

2. Theft

Image LD4997 refers to a theft in West Leeds on May 12 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Image LD5000 refers to a theft in West Leeds on May 6

3. Theft

Image LD5000 refers to a theft in West Leeds on May 6 Photo: West Yorkshire Police

Image LD5001 refers to a serious offence on April 4 in Leeds

4. Serious offence

Image LD5001 refers to a serious offence on April 4 in Leeds Photo: West Yorkshire Police

