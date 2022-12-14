NimBu is now open on Roundhay Road, Oakwood, in the site of the former Mr Schnapps Sports Bar which closed down earlier this year. NimBu is a street kitchen, bar and grill set over two floors, with space available to hire for private parties.

According to the nimBu website, which is still under construction, customers will be “transported to the streets of India” with the menu of Punjabi dishes. NimBu also screens sport and has listed events for every World Cup game on its Facebook page, as well as Premier League and Championship fixtures.

The venue’s opening hours are listed as 4.30pm-8.30pm Monday-Friday and Saturday-Sunday 3pm-9pm. The bar is one of a number of new openings in Oakwood’s buzzing parade this year, including a new SALT taproom in the suburb, a new Punjabi restaurant and a new shisha lounge.