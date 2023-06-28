Mel B has sent fans wild after stepping out in a custom made figure-hugging leopard print jumpsuit. The Spice Girl, 48, from Leeds, took to Instagram to share her “Scary Spice” inspired look worn for the finale of Queen of the Universe.

She judges the Paramount+ drag queen singing competition alongside American drag star Trixie Mattel, Emmy-winning producer Michelle Visage and Ugly Betty actress Vanessa Williams. Mel B’s “iconic” look was the result of fashion stylist Zack Tate collaborating with clothing brand Bang London.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mel B teamed the eye-catching hooded jumpsuit with matching platform boots, and wore her hair in 90s space buns. The Wannabe singer captioned a snap of her outfit, writing: “Yipppeee “scary spice” finale @queenoftheuniverse”

Zack shared a selection of other photos of Mel B alongside a behind the scenes video on his own Instagram page. He wrote: “Creating this custom Scary Spice look for @officialmelb was so much fun!! @banglondon smashed it!!!! Swipe for bts 🐆 ✌🏻”

Mel B fans have loved the look with thousands liking the posts and calling for it to be worn on the next Spiceworld Tour. One fan said: “OMG! U definitely know how to make us happy, Mel. It’s so good to see your Scary Spice around. Thank u for keeping that alive. Love u so much!!!”

Another commented: “Please Mel B we need this look for the next Spiceworld Tour ✨️🤞 #TeamScary” A third said: “I was waiting for this look to come back! Love it!! I was there in 96 lol” A fourth added: “Love this look. Brings back 90’s memories.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Queen of the Universe fans recently took to social media to vent their fury after it was revealed that the Eurovision-style series, produced by RuPaul, would be cancelled after just two seasons. The Paramount + reality TV series, hosted by Graham Norton, followed the journey of drag queens from across the world representing their countries for the chance to win $250,000. Fans will be able to continue to stream the episodes once it lands on WOW Presents Plus as a box set, reports Variety. Season two is set to become available globally (excluding the U.S) from 1 July, while season one is already available on the platform.

Mel B at Queen of the Universe finale (Instagram/officialmelb)

Mel B revealed that she “loved” being on the show’s judging panel as she gushed to Shondaland about having had the “best seat in the house” to watch the contestants' performances.