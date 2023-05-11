Mel B has shared the gruelling process she undertook to get a glowing white smile. The Spice Girl, 47, from Leeds, took to her Instagram Stories to document the process.

She could be seen sitting in a dentist chair and wearing sunglasses as she had her teeth cleaned, buffed and whitened. Mel B captioned the post: “always keeps my smile on point” and credited Dr Rhona for the sparkling outcome.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Rhona is a top professional based in Chelsea and was awarded the ‘Best Young Dentist’ trophy in 2019. Rhona’s modern cosmetic style has earned a legion of loyal fans both at her London clinic and online, where her signature #ChelseaLook is an Instagram favourite. The look that made Dr Rhona world-famous features a triple of alignment, bonding and whitening, with optional veneers.

Mel, who opted for just a teeth whitening session, was happy to show the entire process on her Instagram stories. She could be seen wearing a blue mouthguard whilst having her teeth buffed and cleaned and then having them lasered with a swanky Philips Zoom! professional teeth whitening tool.

She captioned the story: “I just had to post this as it makes me so happy”. The finished transformation showed Mel beaming at the camera with her flawless complexion and crystal white teeth.

The singer, and women’s rights activist, who was made an MBE in May 2022, attended King Charles’ coronation on Saturday stepping out in a dark green floor-length dress, which was adorned with red and white embellishments to create an eye-catching neckline. Staying true to her ‘Scary Spice’ roots she teamed the gown with a pair of chunky black biker boots. She posed with guards at Westminster Abbey, taking to her Instagram stories to share the momentous moment.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as attending royal events, the busy mother-of-three recently released her autobiography aptly named ‘Brutally Honest’ . She shared the exciting news with her Instagram followers saying: “Here it is, let’s change the world and use our voices to speak out about abuse,only WE can stop it together”.

She has been extremely vocal about her experience in an abusive relationship with Stephen Belafonte and has documented the details in the book.The shocking allegations claimed that the singer had been living in fear of her husband throughout their decade-long marriage, during which they became parents to daughter Madison, five.