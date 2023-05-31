Mel B has launched a new lingerie and swimwear campaign alongside her mother Andrea and her eldest daughter Phoenix. The Spice Girl, who turned 48 on Monday (29 May), has collaborated with lingerie retailer Pour Moi for the campaign, titled ‘Own Your Confidence’.

The campaign, which taps into Mel’s own passion for body confidence and empowerment, is dedicated to women celebrating women and sharing the message that everybody deserves to feel confident no matter what shape, size or skin tone they may be.

Speaking about the campaign, Mel, who is an ambassador for domestic abuse charity Women’s Aid, said: “I love that Pour Moi’s philosophy is about feeling fabulous, feeling confident and celebrating women of all shapes, sizes and ages. It’s about being real, not being edited and not taking ourselves too seriously. I love that it was a collaborative experience – it was my idea to include my mum and my daughter at the shoot and we had so much fun! I love their lingerie and swimwear and how it makes me feel. It means a lot to me that Pour Moi is making a donation to Women’s Aid to support the campaign.”

The Spice Girl, along with Pour Moi, hand-selected a range of products across lingerie, swim and beachwear that will make you feel your most confident self. Her favourite pieces include the Paradiso, Cali, and Casablanca swimwear lines, as well as the Constance, Logo and India Eyelash lingerie sets and the Leopard Couture Padded Bustier .

Spice Girl Mel B wearing the Leopard Couture Padded Bustier from Pour Moi (Credit Pour Moi).

Offering a word of advice on body confidence, Mel said: “We just need to relax and stop putting pressure on ourselves. We need to think less about being thin and more about being fit, we need to honour our bodies and appreciate everything they do for us even if it’s something as silly as looking at ourselves in the mirror and telling ourselves we are beautiful.”

The Leeds-born singer was in her peak era as Scary Spice during her early 20s. When speaking about how she doesn’t compare herself to her Spice Girls’ body, she said: “I am never going to have the body I had as a teenager, but this body has given me three children, it’s been through a lot of ups and downs so I’m very grateful to this body. It’s harder staying in shape but I feel so much better when I really push myself to exercise, to eat right and to just feel like I am totally comfortable in my skin.”

Mel revealed she has always “felt confident” in her own skin, adding: “I was born a working-class kid in Leeds in the 1970s. My dad was black – from Nevis – and my mum was a blue-eyed English rose blonde. I was brown. My skin was different to most of the other kids I went to school with, so I had to learn very fast from a young age to be proud of who I am, to own my heritage, my fro, and my body. That’s how I’ve always felt.”

Mel B (R) with her eldest daughter Phoenix (L) and mum Andrea (C). (Credit Pour Moi)

Like many women across the country, the 48-year-old had been wearing the wrong bra size for sometime. She explained: “I went into this campaign thinking I was a 34D, turns out I’m a 32DD. That proves the point that most women don’t really know their correct bra size. When you have one bra that fits, that doesn’t make your boobs spill over for a double bubble or feels too loose or too tight or shows off back fat, you do feel different because you look good in them, and your clothes look better with the right fitting underwear.”

Opening up about the effects of social media, the Spice Girl said: “We live in an era of social media where girls – and boys – are constantly comparing themselves to perfect images all the time. There is no such thing as the perfect body. We all come in different shapes, sizes, colours, skin tones and all of them are beautiful. We need to celebrate all body types and shapes! To me it’s about fit, healthy bodies, it’s about confident bodies, it’s about loving the body you are in!”

Finally, Mel revealed that her 24-year-old daughter makes use of her “vintage” Scary Spice outfits and that she “can still get into most of them” herself. She said: “My daughter Phoenix is never happier than when she is rummaging around in my Spice Girl wardrobe - which she calls my vintage wardrobe - and I still wear catsuits, leopard pints and everything I wore back then! And I can still get into most of them!”

Mel B orginally won full custody of Phoenix Chi (pictured) following her split from Dutch dancer Jimmy Gulzar, who she met on the Spiceworld Tour. However, Jimmy - who was found guilty of assaulting Mel B’s sister Danielle in 2001 - is now part of his daughter’s life.

