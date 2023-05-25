Mel B has paid a touching tribute to “legend” Tina Turner, who died yesterday (24 May) at the age of 83. The Spice Girl, 47, attended TINA: The Tina Turner Musical in London the night before the death of the icon singer.

TINA, which does not feature the artist herself, is held at Aldwych Theatre and reveals the untold story of the woman who dared to defy the bounds of age, gender and race. Mel B attended the musical with her daughter Phoenix and fellow members of domestic abuse charity Women’ Aid, of which she is a patron of, on Tuesday (23 May).

The Spice Girl, who accused ex-husband Stephen Belafonte of abuse, wrote: “I’m truly lost for words,I was at the “Tina” musical last night with @womens_aid sitting there in total awe of her as a performer her songs her strength just her everything,I cried I sang along to every word every song,and I celebrated her fight and all her glory,the story of Anna Mae Bullock,who made her life mean something no matter the pain or the struggle,became such an icon a legend,suffering 2 decades of abuse from her then husband she did the impossible she left him she survived she got away,and gave ALL survivors like me hope,so to hear of her passing right now is beyond devastating to me personally.

“I’m literally at a loss for words right now,but all I can say is my mission to fight to end domestic abuse coercive control reform the justice system educate judges the MET police make sure kids understand and are taught in school what a healthy relationship is and should be is stronger than ever because of YOU,the definition of girlpower my Tina turner…. RIP”.

Tina, whose real name is Anna Mae Bullock, revealed in her 1986 book ‘I, Tina’ that her first husband Ike Turner was abusive throughout their 16-year marriage, which led to her suicide attempt in 1968. She said: "It was my relationship with Ike that made me most unhappy. At first, I had really been in love with him. Look what he’d done for me. But he was totally unpredictable."

Mel B’s oldest daughter Phoenix also paid tribute to the iconic singer on her Instagram Story. Sharing a picture of the Aldwych Theatre stage, she wrote: “Had the honour of seeing @tinadasmusical last night! And it was absolutely incredible! Her story is so inspiring and powerful, she’s a character of a women.” The 23-year-old then posted a black and white picture of Tina Turner, writing: “A legend RIP”.

Credit @phoenixisphoenix Instagram Story

Fans and celebrities alike have also paid tribute to the music icon, who died at her home in Küsnacht, Switzerland, following a long illness. This includes fellow Spice Girl Emma Bunton who shared a stunning photo of Tina to her Instagram Story and wrote: “Simply the best”, in reference to her hit 1989 song.