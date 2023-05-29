Mel B celebrated her 48th birthday on Monday (May 29) with a run and an ice bath. The Leeds-born singer also received birthday wishes from fellow Spice Girls Emma Bunton, Geri Halliwell, Melanie Chisholm and Victoria Beckham.

Baby Spice, Emma, shared an Instagram reel of the pair during their time as the Spice Girls, and wrote: “Happy Birthday to one of my besties, @officialmelb 💕 You’re strong, courageous, gorgeous and funny! I love you darling, have the best day 💗”.

Sporty Spice, Mel C, shared two pictures of her and the birthday girl to Instagram, writing: “Happy Birthday to the one and only @officialmelb . We have had the most incredible times and I look forward to many more! Love you my spicy northern sister 🐆🎂🎈”.

Ginger Spice, Geri, dug out an old photo of her and Scary Spice to celebrate her birthday. She wrote: “Happy birthday 🥳 @officialmelb have an amazing day!”

Finally, Posh Spice, Victoria, shared a picture to her Instagram Story and simply wrote: “Happy birthday @officialmelb. Kisses xx”. This comes despite the fact Mel B did not wish Victoria a public happy birthday when she turned 49 on April 17 this year.

Posting to Instagram, Mel B told her 1.5 million followers that she spent her birthday morning on a run before enjoying an outdoor ice pool. Donning a blue gym set, she wrote: “This is how I start my birthday off,running running then ice pool to finish whoop whoop.”

