Mel B teases that fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham will design her wedding dress

Mel B has hinted that fellow Spice Girl Victoria Beckham may design her wedding dress. The singer, 48, from Leeds, announced her engagement to hairdresser Rory McPhee last year.

“I think Victoria might be helping me with my dress so I should be able to breathe on the day. I’d better be able to. I’ll have to have a word with her,” Mel B told The Mirror .Victoria launched her own label ‘Victoria Beckham - ready to wear luxury fashion’ in 2008 and it soon became a celebrity favourite. Each collection focuses on cut and fit and with fans such as Stella McCartney and Sienna Miller on board, it is no surprise that Mel is keen to collaborate. Despite many fashion snobs turning their nose up at the singer’s line the label continues to receive rave reviews.

Mel B admitted that she was “overwhelmed” when Rory popped the question last year after whisking her off for a surprise swanky holiday. He pulled out all the stops by presenting Mel with a pear-shaped £100,000 ring at luxury country hotel, Cliveden House and she immediately said “yes”. Mel gushed about being excited to plan the wedding while adding that she wants it to be an “enjoyable and nice celebration.”

Sources close to the star previously told The Sun Rory helped Mel to recover after her disastrous marriage to Stephen Belafonte. Mel has spoken openly about how she was left “powerless” during her decade-long relationship with her abusive ex.The singer claims that Rory has “restored her trust in men.”

On Gogglebox’s ‘Stand Up To Cancer special’ Ruby Wax asked Mel what speech Rory gave ahead of getting down on one knee, and Mel revealed his sweet words: "I love you, you’re my best friend, I want to spend the rest of my life with you."