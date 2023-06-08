Mel B: The Spice Girl reveals her awkward wardrobe blunder whilst Prince William presented her MBE
Prince William presented the singer with her MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.
Mel B has revealed the time she accidentally exposed herself to Prince William. The Spice Girl, 49, met The Prince of Wales last year when she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours.
Speaking to stand-in host Gary Davies on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday (6 June), she spoke about the day Prince William presented her with her MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.
The Spice Girl said: “When you get given your MBE, which I was very excited about, I still am, he [Prince William] has to pin it on your lapel/chest, and I looked down and the dress had a slit. I mean, it was very kind of delicately placed, but as I’m looking down and watching William pin it on me, I was like: ‘Oh, I can see right down my top!’”
Mel, who became a patron of charity Women’s Aid in 2018 after alleging her ex-husband Stephen Belafonte was abusive, continued: “He was very nice. I loved getting that award, because, you know,I think he thought I was there to get an award for my work with the Spice Girls, but it wasn’t anything about the Spice Girls. It was about the stuff I’d been doing to create awareness for domestic violence with my charity, Women’s Aid.”