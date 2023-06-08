Mel B has revealed the time she accidentally exposed herself to Prince William. The Spice Girl, 49, met The Prince of Wales last year when she was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in the 2022 New Year Honours.

Speaking to stand-in host Gary Davies on BBC Radio 2’s The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show on Tuesday (6 June), she spoke about the day Prince William presented her with her MBE for services to charitable causes and vulnerable women.

The Spice Girl said: “When you get given your MBE, which I was very excited about, I still am, he [Prince William] has to pin it on your lapel/chest, and I looked down and the dress had a slit. I mean, it was very kind of delicately placed, but as I’m looking down and watching William pin it on me, I was like: ‘Oh, I can see right down my top!’”

Spice Girl Melanie Brown was was appointed a Member of the Order of the British Empire in the 2022 New Year Honours for her services to charitable causes and vulnerable women. (Credit Getty Images)