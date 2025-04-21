Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Leeds have sealed promotion back to the Premier League with two games to spare.

Leeds United chairman Paraag Marathe has revealed the club’s work for the Premier League with a confident message and aim upon sealing promotion.

Daniel Farke’s Whites sealed automatic promotion from the Championship with two games left as Monday afternoon’s 6-0 thrashing of Stoke City was followed by 2-1 defeat for Sheffield United at Burnley.

In a message posted on the club’s website, Marathe issued a message of congratulations to the team, boss Daniel Farke and the club’s amazing supporters.

The chairman readily admitted that the road ahead in the Premier League ‘won’t be easy’ but declared confidence in achieving the aim of establishing a long-term presence in the top flight as he revealed “quiet” preparations already taken behind the scenes.

Marathe wrote: “After a long season of hard work both on and off the pitch, we are returning to the Premier League!

“To Daniel and the squad - thank you for your relentless pursuit of this achievement.

“You have been exemplary throughout the campaign and have rightly earned your place in Leeds United history.

“You represent everything it means to play for this club, and we are all incredibly proud.

“To our amazing supporters - we would not be in this position without you. Thank you for bringing the passion and energy that carried us throughout the season.

“This is the first time in 35 years that we have achieved promotion in person in front of our supporters, so I hope you enjoy every moment celebrating with fellow fans, friends and loved ones.

“The Premier League is where Leeds belongs, and our goal is to establish a long-term presence there. With that in mind, we have been quietly preparing the club for this moment.

“The road ahead won’t be easy but we are ready to step confidently into this next chapter.

“Above all, this is your club and your promotion. I want to thank each and every one of you, along with the players and every member of staff at Elland Road and Thorp Arch, for your tireless commitment in pursuit of this unforgettable moment.

“We still have a chance to finish this season with a trophy. Let’s show the squad we are behind them over the final two matches.

“I look forward to rejoining the Premier League alongside all of you. Enjoy the celebrations - we’ve earned them! “