Alex Grant
By Alex Grant

Senior Reporter

Published 4th Nov 2025, 04:45 GMT
November has started with a bang for Postcode Lottery players in Leeds.

Players living on Harwill Croft, Churwell (LS27 7PG), and East Street, Leeds Dock (LS9 8DT), are celebrating after being named the city’s first People’s Postcode Lottery winners for November.

The streets were named among the 20 streets nationally to win today’s £1,000 per ticket jackpot (Monday, November 3). Players can scoop up to £6,000 in winnings.

November has started with a bang for Postcode Lottery players in Leeds.
November has started with a bang for Postcode Lottery players in Leeds. | Google

On Thursday (October 30), players on Bodmin Hill, Middleton (LS10 4UY), celebrated being named the city’s eighth and final winners for October.

19 Leeds streets claimed victory across August and September, as many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.

