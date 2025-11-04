November has started with a bang for Postcode Lottery players in Leeds.

19 Leeds streets claimed victory across August and September, as many as 14 lucky streets were named winners across June and July.

The People's Postcode Lottery is a subscription lottery which costs £12.25 per month to play. People play with their chosen postcode and are automatically entered into all draws.

At least 33 per cent of the ticket price goes to a worthy cause and players of the People’s Postcode Lottery have raised more than £1.2billion to date for charities and organisations.