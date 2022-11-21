Mike Tindall and Jill Scott took on the jungle ‘Speak Uneasy’ Bushtucker Trial on Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity.

The former rugby player, 44, from Otley, and ex-England Lioness, 35, managed to bag all ten stars in the latest trial after downing a selection of disgusting drinks.

Among Mike’s blended drinks were cockroaches, vomit fruit and pig penis, while Jill had to stomach blended fish eyes and blended Cow’s anus.

Mike Tindall MBE and Jill Scott took on the jungle ‘Speak Uneasy’ Bushtucker Trial on Sunday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity. (Picture: ITV)

Presenter Declan Donnelly handed over a glass to Mike, saying: "that’s the cheese fruit, the vomit fruit there.”

"Fortunately, I can’t smell anything through my nose anyway,” Mike joked.

When asked what drinking the blended pig penis was like, he responded: “Pure pork scratchings if pork scratchings tasted like s***.”

The celebrities then had to choose a concoction of drinks, with Mike opting for the Minger Beer - blended sheep’s vagina, and Grim Bean, blended pig’s uterus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Presenter Ant McPartlin asked: "What you going for Mike?" to which he responded: "I’m gonna try the minge for sure".

During the trial, people noticed the British royal drinking with his pinky in the air which is believed to be the proper etiquette while holding a teacup.

The official I’m a Celebrity account shared a picture of Mike during the challenge with the caption: “Tell me you drink tea at Buckingham Palace, without telling me you drink tea at Buckingham Palace.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

One fan said: “Obsessed with Mike Tindall drinking a literal minge but still making it Royal.”

As Jill and Mike returned to camp to tell everyone the good news, fans began commenting about how well they had done in the trial.

One fan wrote: “Omg they got stomachs of iron and no gag reflex. Well done. They deserved them stars.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Another said: “Mike Tindall is brilliant, what a funny guy. Well done to you and Jill.”

Mike Tindall has been left frustrated after Charlene White refused to sleep in the I’m A Celebrity RV and give her bed up to another campmate

A third commented: “Just the sheer volume of fluid - even in a drink I like - I couldn’t do that and would throw it up! Fair play guys - Respect! Jill, you are too funny, Mike love ya too - jungle king and queen right there!”

“These two are just awesome. My King and Queen, of the jungle, in my opinion. I imagine Zara, the children, along with Princess Anne and Tim, are having ball watching Mike,” said a fourth.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Earlier in the episode, camp leader Mike comforted Coronation Street’s Sue Cleaver, who broke down in tears.