Mike Tindall gave one of his famous hugs to a teary and upset Sue Cleaver on ITV’s I’m A Celebrity.

The former rugby player, 44, from Otley, helped cheer up the Coronation Street actress by sharing that his wife Zara Tindall struggles to look at him when he wears his swimming pants.

Sue, 59, who plays Eileen Grimshaw in the soap, felt emotional as she spoke in the Bush Telegraph.

“I should be really excited that no-one’s going home, I’m just feeling a little bit low. I’m homesick, I’m tired. I’ve hit a wall,” Sue said.

Sue Cleaver I’m a Celeb 2022 (ITV Images)

It became obvious to campmates that the actress was upset, when she went to sit on her own in the RV and Mike followed to comfort her.

As the rugby star put his arm around Sue, she said: “I’m just having a moment, that’s all. Just one of those mornings, I don’t want to do a trial, I don’t want to do a challenge, I don’t want to eat the s***. I don’t want to sleep with you.”

Mike quipped: “Agh, I get that. Just think how Zara feels. I’ll look after you. I just didn’t think it was that traumatic seeing me in my pants…”

Mike Tindall recieved an emotional letter from home during Sunday night’s I’m A Celebrity

Sue joked: “It’s f***ng traumatic.”

Speaking in the Bush Telegraph, Mike shared his thoughts on Sue: “She’s tough inside, she just had a little moment today. Hey, everyone, in this environment, completely expected”.

Mike is married to Zara, who is the daughter of Princess Anne and King Charles’s niece. She is 20th in the line of succession to the throne. The couple have three children together Mia, Lena, and Lucas.

Capped 75 times by the England rugby team, Mike Tindall won plenty on the field - but can he win I'm A Celeb? He is the current third favourite.

Mike’s latest admission about his wife comes after he shared with campmates what his wife said before he went in.

Mike said: "Zara told me to go and be myself, which is all you can be. She said to go enjoy and be yourself”.

