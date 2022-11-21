Two celebrities have already been evicted from the Australian jungle in the 22nd series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here - but who will be crowned the winner?

This series sees Yorkshire’s very-own Chris Moyles and Mike Tindall join the likes of pop singer Boy George, politician Matt Hancock and Coronation Street actress Sue Cleaver in the jungle.

However, no contestants from Yorkshire have ever won the show, so could radio presenter Chris or former rugby star Mike make history for God’s Own County this year?

Mike Tindall and Chris Moyles (Credit ITV)

While we wait for either of them to win King of the Jungle, let’s take a look at which former contestants have been from Yorkshire.

Nell McAndrew

Nell McAndrew attends the Caudwell Children Butterfly Ball 2019 at The Grosvenor House Hotel on June 13, 2019 in London, England. (Photo by Jeff Spicer/Getty Images)

Nell McAndrew (whose real name is Tracey Jane McAndrew) participated in the first ever series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The series ran from 25 August 2002 to 8 September 2002 - and Nell survived in the jungle for nearly two weeks, leaving just two days before the final.

The glamour model, who has previously worked as a Marilyn Monroe look-alike, is from Belle Isle in Leeds and worked at the Yorkshire Bank before rising to fame.

She rose to fame in 1998, when she posed as Lara Croft in the video game Tomb Raider at age 24.

Linda Barker

Linda Barker attends the World Premiere of "Diana" at Odeon Leicester Square on September 5, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Tim P. Whitby/Getty Images)

Linda Barker competed in the second series of the ITV reality show, which ran from 28 April 2003 to 12 May 2003.

The interior designer is from Shelf, just outside Halifax in West Yorkshire, and at the time she starred on Channel 4 home improvement show Changing Rooms.

Linda came in third place, behind cricketer Phil Tufnell and footballer John Fashanu.

Vic Reeves

Vic Reeves and Nancy Sorrell attend the 'Annual Vic Reeves Exhibition' at the Grosvenor Gallery on May 13, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Ricky Vigil/Getty Images)

Vic Reeves (whose real name is Jim Moir) entered the Australian jungle on day five and left on day 12, in 8th place.

He was part of the fourth series which ran from 21 November 2004 to 6 December 2004.

Vic, who was born in Leeds but moved to Darlington at age five, was one-part of a comedy double act known as Vic and Bob.

His wife, television presenter and model Nancy Sorrell, also competed in the same series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

However, she was the first to be voted out of the jungle and left the day before Vic. Due to two celebrities choosing to leave, Nancy came in 9th place out of 11.

Scott Henshall

Scott Henshall (Getty Images)

Scott Henshall participated in the sixth series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here. which ran from 13 November 2006 to 5 December 2006.

The fashion designer was the second person to leave the jungle, a week before the final which was won by Busted’s Matt Willis.

Scott was born in York, and raised in Hartlepool. He burst into the fashion scene when he was just 22-year-old, becoming the youngest designer to show at London Fashion Week.

Jessica-Jane Clement

Jessica Jane Clement attends the UK Premiere of 'Olympus Has Fallen' at BFI IMAX on April 3, 2013 in London, England. (Photo by Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images)

Jessica-Jane Clement left the 11th series of the reality show, which ran from 13 November 2011 to 3 December 2011, in 8th place.

Jessica-Jane was born in Sheffield, and attended High Storrs High School and subsequently The Sheffield College where she studied Performing Arts and Psychology.

The Playboy glamour model appeared in multiple music videos, presented BBC shows and starred in Casualty, Doghouse and Devil’s Tower.

Sair Khan

Sair Khan attends the MEN Pride of Manchester Awards 2022 at Kimpton Clocktower Hotel on May 10, 2022 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images)

Sair Khan participated in the 18th series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here.

The series ran from 18 November 2018 to 9 December 2018 - however Sair left a week before the final which was won by former footballer Harry Redknapp.

The actress, from Leeds, has played Alya Nazir in ITV’s Coronation Street since 2014 after attending the National Youth Theatre from the age of 17.

This was the only series not hosted by both Ant and Dec. Unfortunately, Dec McPartlin was replaced by Holly Willougby after being admitted to rehab.

Jordan North

Jordan North attends Radio 1’s Big Weekend Launch Party at The Mandrake Hotel on March 16, 2022 in London, England. (Photo by Eamonn M. McCormack/Getty Images)

Jordan North competed in the 20th series of the ITV reality show, which ran from 15 November 2020 to 4 December 2020.

The radio DJ, who was born in York but grew up in Burley, was the new regular weekend host on BBC Radio 1 at the time.

Jordan came in second place behind author, presenter and blogger Giovanna Fletcher during the series which took place in Gwrych Castle in North Wales.

Beverley McEwan

Former Coronation Street landlady Beverley Callard joins music licensing company PPL at the Northern Restaurant and Bar Show at Manchester Central on March 12, 2012 in Manchester, England. (Photo by Nathan Cox/Getty Images)

Beverly McEwan (previously known as Beverley Callard) was also in the 20th series, held in the Abergele.

The actress, who is from the market town of Morley near Leeds, was the third person to leave the Welsh Castle - coming in 10th place.

Beverley has played Liz McDonald in ITV’s Coronation Street on and off between 1989 and 2020.

Matty Lee

Bronze medalist, Matthew Lee of Team England poses with their medal during the medal ceremony for the Men's 10m Platform Final on day ten of the Birmingham 2022 Commonwealth Games at Sandwell Aquatics Centre on August 07, 2022 on the Smethwick, England. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

Matty Lee competed in the 21st series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here and finished in fifth place.

The series, which ran from 21 November 2021 to 12 December 2021, was also held in Gwrych Castle.

The Olympic diver is from Leeds, and he trained with the City of Leeds Diving Club. Matty studied at Carr Manor Community School before going to Notre Dame Catholic Sixth Form College.

The 24-year-old has won a number of medals for diving, including a gold at the 2015 European Games and the 2017 European Diving Championships. At world level, he also won gold at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Kadeena Cox

Kadeena Cox after being made an Officer of the Order of the British Empire for services to athletics and cycling by King Charles III during an Investitures 2022 at Windsor Castle on November 16, 2022 in Windsor, England. (Photo by Victoria Jones - Pool/Getty Images)

Kadenna Cox also took part in the 21st series, however she left a week before the final, in 10th place.