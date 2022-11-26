News you can trust since 1890
Celebrities in Leeds: 12 famous faces on visits to the city in the 1960s

This photo gallery features bags of celebrity sparkle and shine.

By Andrew Hutchinson
4 minutes ago

The images turn the focus on celebrity visits to Leeds during the 1960s. Familiar faces from the world of TV and film as well as sport and music are featured. They are all published courtesy of West Yorkshire Archive Service, which collects and looks after the unique documentary heritage of the region dating from the 12th century to the present day - more than 800 years of local history. It also runs Catablogue, an online blog dedicated to preserving the past, serving the present and protecting the future.

1. Celebrities in Leeds

Enjoy these photo memories of celebrity visits to Leeds in the 1960s. PIC: West Yorkshire Archive Service

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

2. Celebrities in Leeds

Actress Susannah York photographed at the Grand Theatre in November 1963. She was appearing in a new play Wings of the Dove, adapted from Henry James's novel. The production later moved to the West End.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

3. Celebrities in Leeds

Jazz trumpeter Louis Armstrong is seen arriving at Leeds and Bradford Airport. He was met by seven-year-old Enrico Tomasso from York Road, playing 'Basin Street Blues' with his father Ernie. Louis was due to appear at Batley Variety Club

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

4. Celebrities in Leeds

Cilla Black, Bruce Forsyth and Lionel Blair photographed in a car outside Yorkshire Television studios in June 1969.

Photo: West Yorkshire Archive Service

