Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler has shared the first picture of his newborn baby after welcoming the tot with his partner Stephanie Thirkill last month. The 32-year-old rugby player took to Instagram to post a photo of his fourth child with his 20,000 followers.

The adorable picture shows Richie looking in awe as Stephanie cradles their new addition. Richie captioned the post: "Welcome to the world little one," alongside a heart emoji. Stephanie commented on Richie’s post: "The best six weeks."

Fans also rushed to the social media post to congratulate the couple on the new arrival. One wrote: "Congratulations to both of you!", a second added: "Little foot on your finger. Beautiful family." A third penned: "Congratulations, so happy for you." While a fourth added: "So happy for you!! What a beautiful family. Congrats xx."

Richie’s coach Rohan Smith confirmed the couple had welcomed their first child together in April. He said: "Richie has spent a bunch of time in hospital with the birth of his new little baby, so we’ve given him a little time off to settle in at home."

Richie began dating Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill, in May last year, just days after the rugby star announced his split from Helen Skelton . The Strictly Come Dancing star, 39, and the Leeds Rhinos rugby player separated in April, four months after welcoming their third child together. Helen and Richie are parents to Ernie, seven, Louis, eight and Elsie, 14 months.