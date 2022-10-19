Helen Skelton’s estranged husband Richie Myler took their three young children to watch rugby
Helen Skelton’s estranged husband Richie Myler took their three young children to watch rugby on 18 October.
The family saw Tonga beat Papua New Guinea at the Rugby League World Cup game in St Helens‘ Totally Wicked Stadium.
Helen, 39, and Richie, 32, announced their split in April this year, after eight years of marriage.
They continue to co-parent their three children; Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and nine-month-old Elsie.
The rugby league star posted to his Instagram, telling his 22K followers that he is “grateful”.
One photo sees Richie’s mother Margaret holding the toddler, whilst Ernie and Louis look out to Totally Wicked Stadium.
The next photo is a selfie with Richie and his two sons.
Richie’s mother commented on the post: “Amazing time had by all”.
Last night, Tonga beat Papua New Guinea by six points, despite Tonga missing a penalty.
This month, the Leeds Rhinos ace announced that he was expecting another child with his new girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill - who is the daughter of the President of the club he plays for.
It is unknown if Stephanie was in attendance at the match.
Helen is currently a contestant on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, alongside Spanish professional dancer Gorka Márquez.