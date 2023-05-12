Helen Skelton looked stunning as she stepped out at Chester racecourse on Thursday (May 11). The Countryfile presenter, 39, took to Instagram to post a picture of herself with a beaming smile as she enjoyed the racecourse atmosphere on Ladies Day. She captioned the post : “It’s been a minute @chesterraces #ladiesday #chester #raceday #parade suit.”

Helen was dressed in a white Charlotte blazer and bra top, with pearl detailing, from luxury fashion designer Nadine Merabi and matching trousers. The Strictly star completed the look with a black Alexandra Harper Millinery hat emblazoned with pearls and jewellery from ChloBo Jewellery. She opted for a pair of chunky platform sandals to elevate her and had perfectly manicured nails painted with a cherry red polish for the grand occasion.

Helen beamed as she posed for a picture beside the racecourse on Thursday. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Fans of the star rushed to the comment section to compliment Helen on her looks. One person penned: “Fair to say shy Helen that joined Strictly is now the shining sexy star wherever she goes. Good for you, continue to gain confidence and enjoy life to the full, much deserved.”

Another said: “Hotter than hot Helen,” while someone else added, “Yas queen you look gorgeous!” A fourth said: “Looking fabulous. Hope you’re having fun xx, with a fifth person commenting, “You look incredible, the most beaut.”

Helen has been spending plenty of time with friends and family following her split from husband Richie Myler last year. She currently lives on her parents’ dairy farm on the edge of the Lake District, but recently reunited with the friends she made whilst living in Yorkshire.

The TV star settled in Leeds after Richie, 32, signed for Leeds Rhinos in 2017, but after their marriage broke down, she moved back to her hometown in Cumbria with their three children - seven-year-old Ernie, six-year-old Louis and one-year-old Elsie.

