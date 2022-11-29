Helen Skelton is currently one of the final six celebrities on Strictly Come Dancing, after signing up to the BBC show for a “good time” following her split from Richie Myler.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, made headlines back in April when she announced her separation from Leeds Rhinos player Richie Myler, 32.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to meeting the rugby star star in 2011, Helen was dating footballer David Graham, who played in the Scottish Premier League.

Helen and David broke up in 2008, after the footballer was caught sending inappropriate texts to glamour model Louise Meighan. The mother-of-three says that without this break up, she never would have met Richie.

So, let’s take a look at Helen Skelton and Richie Mylers relationship timeline, including the birth of their three children.

Helen shared a photo of the couple for Valentines day just weeks before the pair seperated (Photo credit: @Helenskelton - Instagram)

Advertisement Hide Ad

2011

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler met through mutual friends in 2011. It has been reported that they instantly hit it off.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At this time, Richie was playing scrum-half for Warrington Wolves, meanwhile Helen was presenting children’s television show Blue Peter.

In February , Helen became the first person to high-wire walk between the chimneys of Battersea Power Station. She spent 14 minutes walkig across the 150 metre wire, 66 meters above the ground to raise money for Comic Relief.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, Richie was taken to hospital with a dislocated elbow in the first half of a Boxing Day rugby derby against Widnes Vikings.

Helen Skelton poses for photographs after walking a high-wire between the chimneys of Battersea Power Station in south London, on February 28, 2011. The event was in aid of Red Nose Day. AFP PHOTO/BEN STANSALL (Photo credit should read BEN STANSALL/AFP via Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

2012

In January, Helen raised more money for Sport Relief by becoming the first person to reach the South Pole using a bicycle. The bike was custom built for her trip, with 8-inch-wide tyres.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie proposed to Helen in March, when they were 21 and 28 respectively.

In August, Richie was part of the team that beat Leeds Rhinos in the Challenge Cup Final at Wembley Stadium. Months later, in October, Warrington Wolves were beat by Leeds Rhinos in the Super League Grand Final at Old Trafford.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In December, Helen featured on a Christmas Special edition of the BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Richie Myler of England gets past Lance Hohaia of the Exiles during the International Origin Match between England and Exiles at The Halliwell Jones Stadium on June 14, 2013 in Warrington, England. (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

2013

In April, Helen took on seven challenges set by Comic Relief, which she called her “Magnificent 7”. One of her challenges was a rugby kick.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen and Richie got married in December at St. Michael’s Church in Kirkby Thore - a village near Penrith where Helen grew up. All of Helen’s family were christened at St. Michael’s Church and her grandmother had been an organist there.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The bride arrived at the church in a black Range Rover, holding a bouquet and wearing a glamorous sleeveless, laced dress with a silver belt around the waist and matching heels.

The Blue Peter presenter donned a vintage-looking hairstyle, a laced veil and a silver headpiece. She had three bridesmaids, who wore matching sequined gowns for the occasion.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Richie wore a traditional black suit, complete with a white shirt, black bow tie and floral lapel.

The couple also hired a "big house for the reception" to accommodate both their families, with Helen describing their plan as a "house party."

Advertisement Hide Ad

2015

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen began co-presenting daytime BBC One series The Instant Gardener alongside Danny Clarke.

In May, the televison presenter published her first novel, Amy Wild: Amazon Summer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen and Richie welcomed their first child, Ernie, on 19 June.

On 10 July, it was confirmed that Richie signed a two-year deal with Catalans Dragons - a professional rugby league club based in Perpignan, France.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family moved to France in September. Helen later spoke about her loneliness whilst living abroad, as she admitted to struggling with the language barrier.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2017

Whilst still living in France, Helen gave birth to their second child, Louis, on the kitchen floor on 8 April.

Advertisement Hide Ad

At the time, Richie was in England so Helen had to rely on firemen who had no experience of delivering a baby, alongside two of Richie’s teammates wives.

On 27 June, it was confirmed that Richie had signed a three-year deal to join Leeds Rhinos, back in England, starting from the following season.

Advertisement Hide Ad

On 30 October, the couple attended the Pride of Britain Awards in London.

Helen Skelton and Richie Myler attend the Pride Of Britain Awards at Grosvenor House, on October 30, 2017 in London, England. (Photo by John Phillips/Getty Images)

Advertisement Hide Ad

2021

On 14 June, Helen began co-presenting Live: Summer on the Farm alongside Jules Hudson. The week of live programmes were filmed on Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen and Richie welcome their daughter Elsie Kate on 28 December.

Advertisement Hide Ad

2022

Helen and Richie split up, with the Countryfile presenter announcing on 25 April that the rugby star had left the family home but that they would continue to “co-parent”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Soon after Richie began dating Stephanie Thirkill, the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill. Stephanie fell pregnant in July.

On 23 September, Helen began competing in the 20th series of Strictly Come Dancing, alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In October, Richie and his new girlfriend annouced that they were expecting a baby and had just passed the 12-week mark.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Less than a week after the annoucement, Helen confirmed that she had moved back to Cumbria with her three children to live with her parents on their dairy farm.