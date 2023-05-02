Helen Skelton has reunited with her “Leeds gang” a year after splitting from husband Richie Myler. The Countryfile presenter, 39, had settled in Leeds after Richie, 32, signed for Leeds Rhinos in 2017.

However, following the breakdown of their eight-year marriage in April 2022, Helen confirmed she and their three children - seven-year-old Ernie, six-year-old Louis and one-year-old Elsie - moved back to her hometown in Cumbria.

The Strictly Come Dancing star now lives on her parents’ dairy farm on the edge of the Lake District, but yesterday (May 1), she shared a sweet snap to her Instagram Story showing she had reunited with the friends she made whilst living in Yorkshire.

The photo saw adults and their children gather for a snap at a playpark. She wrote: “Grateful for good people. Thanks for the day trip Leeds gang.”

Shortly after their split, Richie began dating Stephanie Thrikill - the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkll - and the pair welcomed their first child earlier this month.

Helen was competing on BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing, when Richie and Stephanie’s blossoming relationship was made public. Ranvir Singh, who was acting as stand-in host on ITV’s Lorraine, credited Helen for “mending a completely broken heart live on TV”.

Helen made it to the final of Strictly alongside professional dancer Gorka Marquez. However, rumours began to circulate that she had ‘gotten close’ to professional dancer Vito Coppola , who was partnered with singer Fleur East. The rumours have yet to be confirmed by either Helen or Vito.

Outside of relationships, Helen is keeping herself busy. This week, she shared an insight into her week on BBC Morning Live with her Instagram followers. The show airs weekdays at 9:15am, and sees the likes of Helen, Kym Marsh, Gethin Jones and Sam Quek sit down for a range of topical chats.