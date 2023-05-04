Betfred Super League’s transfer window, allowing clubs to approach players who are in the final year of their contract elsewhere, officially opened on May 1.

Eight of the 24 players who have featured in Rhinos’ first team this term are understood to be in the final year of their deal, including David Fusitu’a, Blake Austin, Aidan Sezer and Zane Tetevano who are all on the overseas quota.

Others now free to talk to other clubs include youngsters Liam Tindall and Sam Walters - who Smith this week confirmed Rhinos would like to keep - along with James Donaldson and James Bentley.

Rhinos coach Rohan Smith. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Asked about recruitment plans, Smith said: “Firstly we are working through some retention. I am a big believer that you don’t always have to be looking outside.

“We have got a lot of young players that are developing this year and we’ve got more just in behind them as well.”

And he added: “Some of our recruitment has already been done - it will emerge as the seasons progress, but we will be looking for players that can add a point of difference to what we’ve already got.

“Some of the players that are off contract have their own options to explore as well, so it’s not in our hands.”

Blake Austin (with ball) is one of four overseas quota players in the final year of their Rhinos contract. Picture by Alex Whitehead/SWpix.com.

Depending on results elsewhere, Rhinos - who are eighth - could move into Betfred Super League’s top-six with a home win over fifth-placed Salford Red Devils on Friday.

But Smith admitted his side - without injured scrum-half Aidan Sezer - will need to be much better than they were in the 20-6 defeat at Leigh Leopards two weeks ago.

Salford beat Rhinos twice on their own ground in 2022, including a 23-8 win in Smith’s first game as Leeds coach, on May 15, but Leeds gained revenge by winning 34-14 at Headingley three months later.

Rhinos lost at Salford in Rohan Smith's first game as coach, 12 months ago. Picture by John Clifton/SWpix.com.

The visitors have won six of their 10 games so far and Smith said: “I like how they go about things.

“They are well-coached, they have got a team of good coaches there that encourage and promote their guys to play together.

“They are a very good team; they have got some dangerous individuals, but teamwork is a massive strength of theirs and their willingness to try and score tries from their own 20 is something you don’t see most weeks.”

With no game last weekend, because of England’s Test match against France, Rhinos’ players were given some time off and Smith reckons that has been a boost more than a third of the way through the campaign.

“The break was utilised well by individuals and the training has been of a high standard and high energy at the back end of last week and this week,” he said.