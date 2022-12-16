Helen Skelton has shared her excitement after finishing dance rehearsals ahead of the BBC Strictly Come Dancing finals this weekend.

The television presenter, 39, who lives in Cumbria with her three children, took to social media with her dance partner Gorka Marquez after they finished their last rehearsal together.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen and Gorka have continued to wow fans with their complicated and intricate dances, which have left the pair in the final against Hamza Yassin, Molly Rainford and Fleur East.

The post on Gorka’s Instagram showed the pair in the dance studio looking excited to be done with rehearsals.

Helen and Gorka shared a sweet post thanking fans for their support with Strictly ahead of the final on Saturday (@gorka_marquez - Instagram)

Gorka told fans: “Last day of rehearsals for @bbcstrictly 2022

Advertisement Hide Ad

“See you on Saturday for one last dance!

“Thank you to everyone who has been behind us through the journey. It means the world.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“THANK YOU!!”

Fans rushed to the post to wish the pair good luck ahead of the weekend’s final, which will see one celebrity and their professional dance partner lift the glitterball trophy.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Messages of good wishes also came from a number of celebrities, including Strictly professional dancer Dianne Buswell who said: “Go on guys you got this” and tv comedians Dick and Dom who added: “Winners from day 1.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Winter On The Farm presenter has become a fan favourite on the show, after facing a challenging year following the split from her husband Richie Myler.

Helen told OK! Magazine that she was focusing on things that she could be grateful for to help keep her resilient.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Helen said: “I’ve always seen my mind as a muscle – if you look after it, it will look after you. People ask me if my glass is half full or half empty, and I say, “I’ve got a glass haven’t I?”

Helen has wow’d fans with her dancing skills after dealing with a rough year, including seperating from her husband

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Life is a blessing. Sometimes my friends are like, ‘You must have a down day,’ and of course, I do, but I was just always one of those kids that was brought up to believe there’s someone worse off than yourself, so just get on with it.”

Last week, Helen had a one worded question after finishing their semi-final dance, hoping that the pair had secured their place in the final.

Advertisement Hide Ad

After their final performance of their two dances, Helen delicately held Gorka’s face and asked if he was “happy?” which was picked up on their hidden microphones.

Advertisement Hide Ad

In a post by the BBC Strictly Come Dancing Twitter account, the sweet exchange was revealed to fans who wouldn’t normally hear the hidden mics during the performances.

Gorka gave his former Blue Peter presenter partner a simple “YES!” before they made their way over to talk to Tess Daly and the judges.

Advertisement Hide Ad