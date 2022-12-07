Helen Skelton is set to be replaced as the host of her new TV show, just days after inviting her professional dance partner Gorka Marquez to join her on set.

The 39-year-old, from Cumbria, took to Instagram earlier today to thank Julia Bradbury for hosting Channel 5’s Winter On The Farm as she focuses on rehearsals for Strictly Come Dancing.

This come after she was joined by Gorka Marquez at Cannon Hall Farm in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, to discuss the latest farming news during Channel 5 show Winter On The Farm on Tuesday.

Helen shared a selection of behind the scenes shots with her 392,000 instagram followers, with the caption: “When time is limited you get efficient!Thank you @daisybeckstudios for letting me turn up last minute so I can get home and learn a waltz this week 🤣

Strictly Come Dancing star Helen Skelton invited her pro dancing partner Gorka Marquez to join her on Winter on the Farm. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

Gorka mucking out the stables. (Picture: Instagram/@helenskelton)

“Thanks for letting me bring @gorka_marquez along and thanks @therealjuliabradbury for stepping in and holding the fort for the rest of the week - you’re in good hands!! @onthefarmc5 continues this week 8pm! Love and respect to my tv fam @thejuleshudson @jbgill @cannonhallfarm @doctoramirkhan @daisybeckstudios #farmlife #rurallife #onthefarm #strictly”

Over 3,000 people liked the post as they gushed about enjoying seeing Helen on both Strictly and Winter On The Farm.

She presents the Channel 5 show alongside Jules Hudson, as they prepare the animals for the most magical time of year.

In Tuesday's episode, Gorka could be seen mucking out the stables before meeting a bull named after him by Helen and the team.

Gorka told Helen: “He’s better looking than me, I must say, and stronger. So yeah, I'm very proud that he's called Gorka.

"I think he's very sensitive and quiet like me, isn’t he, Helen?”

Helen said: "Ummm, if you say so. I'd say very supportive and patient."

Co-host Jules Hudson added: "Look Gorka is a really good mover, he looks good, he stands well, he's a show quality animal."

Helen said: "Can I just say I'm never going to hear the end of this. He's a show quality animal."

"I'm delighted to see you've bonded so well Gorka,” Jules commented.

Helen Skelton and Jules Hudson at Cannon Hall Farm

At the end of the show, it was revealed that Helen will be replaced as host from Wednesday so she can prepare for the Strictly final on Sunday.

Julia Bradbury will take Helen Skelton’s place on the show until the end of the series, and the TV presenter will not return until 20 December for its Christmas special.

Earlier this week, Helen admitted she can't dance on Winter On The Farm as the BBC would get their “knickers in a twist”.

The Strictly Come Dancing star has been issued a ban to stop her dancing on the TV show.

Winter on the Farm Co-host Jules Hudson said: "The huge elephant-sized glitterball in the room, you getting to the semi-finals of Strictly Come Dancing! What about that! What a journey you have been on, surely we're going to see some moves tonight?"

BBC handout photo of Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Helen replied: "I've been having so much fun, and I'm really grateful for all of the support. But I can't show you a move. If I even think about dancing, the BBC will get their knickers in a twist. It will set off a Strictly alarm.

"Craig Revel Horwood will rush in here and wrestle me to the ground."

The Countryfile presenter and Gorka topped the leaderboard during Friday's (2 December) quarter-final with a Couple's Choice routine to Mein Herr from Cabaret.

They received 39 points and a standing ovation from the judges.

