Helen Skelton has praised her parents for helping with childcare while she’s been busy competing in BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, has three children Ernie, seven, Louis, five, and Elsie, 11 months, with ex-husband and rugby player Richie Myler.

Working full time and looking after three young children can be tough with the cost of nursery fees. According to Mail Online, Helen told Closer magazine that it is thanks to her parents’ help that she can continue to perform on Strictly each week.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire

Helen said: “my parents are amazing. It’s the easiest parenting time of my life.

“My mum’s doing all the bits that you’re consumed by as a parent – she’s getting the school uniforms ready, making sure that the homework is out.

“Whereas I get to do all the fun bits, like taking them to football and swimming and all of that. So it is a juggle, but ultimately I feel like I’m really lucky”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It doesn’t look like Helen’s parents will be having a break anytime soon, as she will be performing this week at Blackpool with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez.

She added: ‘I’m really grateful that I’ve got my parents there doing all the hard work and I’m getting to do all the fun stuff.’

“Strictly’s a total joy and a total privilege. It’s fun and it’s work, but it’s just a once-in-a-lifetime thing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I think Strictly is about positivity and good vibes, and it’s making people happy. So it’s a pleasure to be part of it – it feels like a holiday, honestly”.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez have made it through to week nine after their Salsa during Saturday night’s live show. (Credit @gorka_marquez Instagram)

Helen and Richie were married for eight years before splitting in April.

Richie is currently expecting a baby with his girlfriend Stephanie Thirkill whose father is the president of Leeds Rhinos Rugby Club Andrew Thirkill.

Advertisement Hide Ad