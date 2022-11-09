Helen Skelton has revealed the secret to maintaining a positive mindset when training each week with professional dance partner Gorka Marquez.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, explained in her column for The Telegraph the morning routine she has been following while rehearsing for BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Helen said: “Gorka brings me a coffee at the start of our training sessions and writes on the paper cup.

“‘You’ve got this!’, so I begin each day in the best possible frame of mind. We also eat a lot of pastries. Pastries help immeasurably."

Helen Skelton and Ellie Simmonds (Getty Images)

The insight into their daily routine comes after Helen’s recent interview with Virgin Radio, where she admitted to have found it “weird” to get close to Gorka in the beginning of Strictly but said it has gotten easier with time.

Helen said: “At first, he was like, ‘It’s fine you can hold my hands,’ and I was like, ‘But I don’t really know you though, why would I hold your hands!’ All of that takes time to get used to doesn’t it."

Gorka joked: "You don’t have to complain, you know, you can be close to me - it could be worse!"

Advertisement Hide Ad

The duo achieved their first 10 of the series, after judge Anton du Becke gave the score for their jive dance routine on Saturday.

Helen has received huge amount of support and encouragement from fans throughout her Strictly Come Dancing journey.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Many have taken to social media to praise the mother-of-three following her Saturday night performance.

Helen Skelton (Getty Images)

One wrote: “I think the whole nation is going to need a moment. Wowsers”.

Another wrote: “Yes @helenskelton that was so cool. I loved it. I’ve always been a huge fan of @gorkamarquez1 & his choreography, I don’t think he gets enough credit & recognition for it. I hope these two go straight to the final because they both deserve it!”

Advertisement Hide Ad