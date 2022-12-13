Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez have thanked their fans after making it through to the final of BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing.

The Countryfile presenter, 39, from Cumbria, and the Spanish professional dancer, 32, performed the Waltz and the Argentine Tango in the semi-finals on Sunday (11 December).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Following the live BBC broadcast, Gorka, who has danced professionally on six series of the show, thanked his Instagram followers for their “constant messages and support”.

Helen Skelton and Gorka Marquez during the dress rehearsal for the live show of Strictly Come Dancing on BBC1. (Photo credit: Guy Levy/BBC/PA Wire)

Gorka penned a lengthy caption alongside a series of photo showing himself and Helen during each of their impressive semi-finals dances.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The father-of-one wrote: “The only thing I can say is THANK YOU for getting us to the final, for your constant messages and support and for making this adventure what it is.

“One more week…let’s make it the best one yet! and hopefully we can make you all proud🙏🏻💙”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Fellow Strictly dancer Giovanni Pernice, who was eliminated alongside radio star Richie Anderson in week three, commented: “Come on brother!!! Come on !!!💪🏻”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The longest serving Strictly dancer Karen Hauer, who was partnered with comedian Jayde Adams until their elimination in week five, added: “Yessssssssssssssssss🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️”

Professional dancer Kevin Clifton, who didn’t compete in this series, also praised the duo.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Kevin wrote: “Congrats guys. Really well deserved 👏💃”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In an Instagram reel posted on the BBC Strictly account, the four dance couples are seen celebrating making it to the final.

Looked at Gorka, Helen said: “I just had a really good time yesterday [Sunday] and I just want to enjoy this week as well. It’s about the memories right?”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Actress Molly Rainford and her partner Carlos Gu, singer Fluer East and her partner Vito Coppola, and BBC cameraman Hamza Yassin and his partner Jowita Przystal are the three other couples who’ve made it through to the final of Strictly Come Dancing series 20.