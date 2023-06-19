Helen Skelton and son Ernie. (Picture: Instagram/@ helenskelton)

Helen Skelton has paid tribute to her son Ernie with a sweet post on social media to mark his eighth birthday. The Countryfile presenter, 39, took to Instagram to share an adorable snap of the youngster and reminisced on memorable moments from his life so far.

In the photo, Ernie is seen grinning as he sits beside a water fountain. Gushing over her son, Helen penned: “Eight years of adventures with you. ❤️❤️So many tales I could tell, from running into the sea as soon as you could walk, to joining ladies on mobility scooters, to introducing me to friends you make on flights and you stripping off to get in every water fountain you saw when we lived in France😝. “Life with you is never dull. Never change. To everyone who crosses paths with our Ernie and says, ‘he’s spirited,’ you’re welcome 😍😝#happybirthday #proud #mumofboys #babyboy.”

Fans and celebrity friends of the TV presenter wished the youngster a happy birthday under the post. Fleur East said: “Ha ha, love the adventures! Happy birthday.”

Professional dancer and Helen’s strictly come dancing partner Gorka Marquez wrote: “Happy Birthday !!!” One fan commented: “Happy birthday Ernie, have a day of fun, laughs and friends,” while another said: “Happy birthday gorgeous Ernie, where has the time gone! Xx.”

The mum-of-three shares Ernie, eight, Louis, six, and Elsie, one, with ex-husband and Leeds Rhinos star, Richie Myler . The couple ended their eight-year marriage in April 2022, just four months after the Countryfile presenter gave birth to their third child, Elsie. Helen moved her children from Leeds to Cumbria, where they now live on her parent’s dairy farm on the edge of the Lake District.