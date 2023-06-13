Helen Skelton and her co-host Dan Walker have invited fans to “come say hello” to them at Bury Market today (13 June) as they try out black pudding throwing. The presenting duo are currently filming for their Channel 5 series, ‘Dan and Helen’s Pennine Adventure’, where they will embark on Britain’s first and finest long-distance trail.

The Pennine Way is a 268-mile walking trail that runs along the Pennines and the Cheviots, starting at Edale in the Peak District and ending at Kirk Yetholm on the Scottish border. Helen and Dan, who starred on Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 and 2021 respectively, will use different forms of transport and take part in fun activities as they film the four-part series.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This morning, Dan posted a video to his Instagram Story, where he and the former Countryfile presenter were sitting in a car. He introduced the pair before asking Helen to explain what they were doing today. She said: “We are going to Bury Market to throw puddings,” before he confirmed: “black puddings”.

Helen, who had already had seven coffees, then continued: “Yes, I have to say I’m loving the weather, I’m loving the landscape, I’m really enjoying the people that we are meeting and I am also enjoying the fact that we have a walkie talkie for filming purposes.”

Whilst the mother-of-three played with her walkie talkie, Dan added: “So we might see you at Bury Market, between 1:30 and 2pm we’ll be throwing black puddings. So, if you’d like to come say hello, we’ll be there later.”

Black pudding throwing dates back to the War of the Roses in the late 1400’s when troops from the House of Lancaster and the House of York ran out of annuminition and began throwing food at each other. To take part, you must try to knock down the most Yorkshire puddings (which are from Yorkshire), placed on a 7.6-meter-high block, by hurling three black puddings (which are from Lancashire) at them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This exciting activity comes a day after Helen and Dan got to mine some Blue John stone from the Treak Cliff Cavern in the Peak District, and went canoeing under the Pennies through the Standedge Tunnel.

Helen’s presenting credits come from BBC Radio Cumbria, Blue Peter, Countryfile, BBC Sport coverage of 2016 Olympics, Digging Up Britain’s Past, Luxury Christmas for Less, This Week on the Farm, Betfred Super League Rugby and Summer on the Farm.