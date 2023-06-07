Helen Skelton reunited with her Strictly Come Dancing partner Gorka Marquez at The British Soap Awards on Saturday (3 June). The Countryfile presenter, 39, posted a series of snaps to Instagram as she donned an elegant, red midi dress from Self Portrait .

The award ceremony took place in Manchester’s Lowry Theatre and was aired on ITV last night (6 June). Helen, alongside radio DJ Scott Mills, presented the award for Best Single Episode, which went to Coronation Street for their acid attack storyline.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Taking to Instagram yesterday (6 June), one picture in the carousel showed Helen smiling beside Spanish professional Gorka, who wore a black silk shirt, and his pregnant fiance Gemma Atkinson, who looked stunning in a high neck sparkly dress. Gemma, who previously had a role on both Hollyoaks and Emmerdale before becoming a radio host, presented the Outstanding Achievement Award to Emmerdale’s Mark Charnock.

Commenting on the post, Gorka wrote: “So nice to see you and have a semi decent catch up! 😂”, whilst other Strictly Come Dancing pals Jowita Przystal, Carlos Gu, Fluer East and Nancy Zu complimented the Countryfile presenter’s look. Another snap shows Helen with actress and singer Molly Rainford, who also competed in the 20th series of Strictly. She added to the comments: “missed you 🤍 was so nice to catch up xxx”

The first picture on the social media post sees Helen posing with Nikki Sanderson, who currently plays Maxine Minniver in Channel 4’s Hollyoaks. Helen said she was privileged to watch the “top talent” receive so many nominations after Hollyoaks won the Best Storyline Award for a scene involving characters Eric Foster, Mason Chen-Williams and Maxine.

Nikki herself was also nominated for Best Dramatic Performance as Maxine, and her character was involved in the scene which gained Hollyoaks a nomination for Scene of the Year. However, Nikki missed out on both awards to Coronation Street’s Charlotte Jordan and her character’s acid attack storyline, respectively.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad