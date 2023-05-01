Helen Skelton has shared a rare photo of her daughter Elsie after enjoying a family day out. The Countryfile presenter, 39, welcomed her third child with Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler in December 2021. However, the couple shockingly split just four months later and Helen moved out of their family home in Leeds and back to her hometown of Cumbria.

Yesterday (30 April), Helen took to Instagram Stories to post a photo of her and the adorable toddler smiling in the stands of the Carlisle United football stadium, Brunton Park. The 16-month-old wore a pink knitted cardigan and grey patterned leggings.

The caption read: “When you intro[duce] them to where great Granda used to sit (same seat for decades). @jordannorth1 once told a story about his family all supporting the same team and how match days were a day to see his Nan, his family etc.… Struck a chord with me.”

Credit @helenskelton Instagram story

The Strictly Come Dancing star also shares seven-year-old Ernie and six-year-old Louis with Richie. Whilst the boys are regulars on Helen’s Instagram, the mother-of-three often keeps her youngest’s face hidden.

However, she recently revealed that Elsie is almost “identical” to how Ernie looked when he was a toddler. In the sweet snaps, she compared their blonde curls, teeth and stubbornness.

Helen made it to the final of Strictly Come Dancing late last year, alongside Spanish professional Gorka Marquez. Now, the mother-of-three is all set to swap her dancing shoes for hiking boots as she stars in Dan & Helen’s Pennine Adventure. Alongside fellow Strictly alum Dan Walker, the duo will explore Britain’s oldest and most iconic hiking trail, The Pennine Way.

The 39-year-old continues to present BBC’s Countryfile, which she has done since 2008, as well as Friday on the Farm alongside Jules Hudson. The show is set at Cannon Hall Farm in South Yorkshire, and follows on from Summer On The Farm and Springtime On The Farm.