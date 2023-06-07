Helen Skelton has announced her latest venture as an author will be a new book “all about lessons learned through life and adventure”. ‘In My Stride’, the Countryfile presenter’s fourth book, will be published on 12 October 2023.

Taking to Instagram yesterday (6 June) to tell her 480,000 followers the exciting news, the mum-of-three wrote: “Excited to share my new book #InMyStride is out this Autumn! It’s a book about making life one long series of adventures, whatever comes our way. You can now pre-order on the link in my bio… and don’t miss the signed copies available at Waterstones! 📖 @headlinebooks #ad”

The social media reel sees Helen, 39, welcome her fans to Lake Ullswater in her home county of Cumbria, where she is busy doing a cover shoot for the upcoming book. She says: “Welcome to the cover shoot of my new book. The book is called In My Stride, we are shooting it in the place I’m very lucky to call my playground. This is Lake Ullswater, the weather is always like this [sunny] in Cumbria, course it is. Anyway, the books out in autumn and I hope you enjoy it. It’s all about lessons learned through life and adventure.”

Both standard and signed hardback editions of In My Stride are now available to pre-order from Waterstones for £22. The book retailer writes: “Helen Skelton is no stranger to doing hard things, from kayaking the entire length of the Amazon to competing in a boxing match for Sports Relief. Her ability to dig deep and find the inner strength and to carry on no matter the challenge - physical, mental, or emotional - is nothing short of remarkable. Helen grew up on a farm in Cumbria and credits her deep connection with nature and family for grounding her throughout the experiences in her life.

“In My Stride explores the lessons Helen has learned through life and adventure, sharing how getting out in nature can help us heal, grow, and find the resilience to move through challenging times in our lives. It tells stories of finding confidence, authenticity, courage, resilience, acceptance, community, and freedom against the backdrop of life’s peaks and troughs and through the power of the natural world. Helen shows us how putting one foot in front of the other - whether that’s on the Strictly dance floor or in the great outdoors - can help us to journey back to ourselves.”