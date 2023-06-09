Helen Skelton has revealed that she’s “banking” the good days with her children before “they’re teenagers and won’t get out of bed”. The Countryfile presenter, 38, shares seven-year-old Ernie, six-year-old Louis and one-year-old Elsie with ex husband and Leeds Rhinos star Richie Myler.

On her Instagram Story last night, Helen posted a picture of her children and their friends playing in her garden in Cumbria. The Strictly Come Dancing star wrote: “Bike ride. Football. Cricket. Banking these days for when they’re teenagers and won’t get out of bed.” The snap also showed a “paddling pool scar” on the grass, which Helen admitted the boys now use as a “sumo wrestle arena”.

Helen Skelton’s sons and their friends playing in the garden after school. (Credit @helenskelton Instagram Story)

Continuing with her wholesome content, the mother-of-three posted a picture of her sons enjoying a bike ride to school this morning (9 June), whilst she followed behind pushing Elsies pram. Helen captioned the post: “Traffic jams these days….. Hard to get a proper chat from them unless they’re on bikes or walking beside the pram. Long May that last. 🤞🤞Grateful.”

Helen made the move from Leeds back to her home county of Cumbria after splitting from scrum half Richie in April 2022. She took the pair’s three children to live on her parents’ dairy farm. Meanwhile, Richie began dating the daughter of Leeds Rhinos president Andrew Thirkill, Stephanie Thirkill. He and the heiress welcomed their first child, Olivia, in March 2023 - less than a year after he split from his wife of almost 10 years.

Helen has continued to thrive in her career since the break-up and was even credited for “fixing a broken heart live on television” whilst competing on Strictly Come Dancing, where she eventually came runner up alongside Spanish professional Gorka Marquez. The mother-of-three recently presented an award at The British Soap Awards and opened the new Go Outdoors store in Penrith.