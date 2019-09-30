Date revealed for opening of new El Gato Negro restaurant in Leeds city centre

The chef patron and creative director of El Gato Negro has confirmed the opening date of his restaurant in Leeds.

Simon Shaw has revealed he will open the doors to his new restaurant on Park Row on Friday November 1.

The news comes as work refurbishing the former Jamie’s Italian site reaches a significant milestone, with floors stripped back, new bespoke features installed and the first of El Gato Negro’s signature furnishings introduced, injecting new life into the beautiful heritage building.

Your YEP revealed Simon's plans for a new restaurant back in July of this year.

He said at the time: “I was born and raised in Yorkshire and got my first real footing as a chef in Leeds; it’s always been my intention to return and open a restaurant in the city

“I’ve spent the last four years looking for the right location and when the Jamie’s site became available it was too good an opportunity to miss. It’s a beautiful building steeped in history and has the most incredible features; while El Gato Negro restaurants will be consistent in great quality food and service, it’s essential to me that every restaurant has its own identity, its own story to tell."

Reservations for the 200-seater restaurant are also open today with both general and Christmas party bookings available online: elgatonegrotapas.com

