The producers of ITV I’m A Celebrity... Get Me Out Of Here have been forced to delete scenes of Chris Moyles making jokes about Ant McPartlin’s previous battle with alcohol addiction.

The radio DJ, 48, from Leeds, has been making poor remarks about the TV presenter, 47, to campmates and it has been making it harder work for the producers behind the final edits of the show aired to viewers.

Outside of the jungle, Chris is close friends with both Ant and Dec. They have all known each other for many years but some of the “jokes” are a bit too close to home.

Ant McPartlin

According to The Sun, a source said: “There have been some p***take remarks to Ant that have become a problem.

“Like when Ant and Dec pulled up in the speedboat in the first episode, Chris joked he was surprised they let Ant in anything so fast because he’s known to crash stuff.

“And there was a big bottle on one of the sets and Chris joked, ‘That’s the size of Ant’s vodka bottles at home’ ... it’s all that kind of thing”.

The source added that from Chris’s point of view it’s only banter but it makes things more difficult for the producers.

Ant was fined a record £86,000 for drink driving in 2018, which was the highest fine amount handed out by a British court.

At the time Ant was fined he spoke outside the court, saying: “‘I let myself down. I let a lot of people down and for that, I’m truly sorry”.

