Chris Moyles is set face his second Bushtucker trial in a row as tensions begin to rise in the I’m A Celebrity Camp, following Tuesday night’s show where only three meals were secured for the contestants.

The Radio X presenter, 48, from Leeds, will face the Boiling Point trial tonight in an attempt to redeem himself from last night’s flop.

Tensions have begun to rise in the Australian camp as the celebrities face losing meals due to the Bushtucker trials.

Viewers of the show have admitted to having mixed feelings about Chris Moyles, who has been accused by fans of “bullying” MP Matt Hancock.

On Tuesday night Boy George, Chris Moyles and Babatunde Aleshe faced the Angel of Agony trial in an attempt to win the camp some meals.

The trio were given the challenge after being voted in by the public, leaving Matt Hancock finally free from a couple of nights of trials.

However, after a failed attempt, the three celebrities made their way back to camp after winning just three stars, meaning the 11 celebrities would only receive three meals to share.

The Angel of Agony trial was a nod to the geordie hosts Ant McPartlin and Declan Donnelly who are both from Newcastle.

Ant, 46, told viewers at home: “This is the Angel of Agony. We’re feeling very at home because it’s loosely based on the legendary Geordie landmark, the Angel of the North.

“You’ll each take a position within the Angel and you’ve got to work together as a team to get the stars from the bottom to the top.

“The celebrity at the bottom gets the stars from the hell holes and passes them to the celebrity in the middle.

“The celebrity in the middle then gets the stars through the mesh to the celebrity at the top.

“The celebrity at the top must then use their magnet to move the stars into the wings.”

The trio agreed to let Boy George go in the bottom of the angel with Babatunde in the middle and Chris Moyles at the very top.

Once the three celebrities had been secured into their chambers, Boy George told his fellow campmates: “I’m just letting you know I’m pretty nervous.”

The failed attempt at the trial means the camp had to survive with just three main meals alongside their basic rations of rice and beans.

Campmates have been treated to octopus and camel shoulder over the past week after Matt Hancock has had a fairly successful run during his six trials.

Chris Moyles has been a controversial contestant in this years I’m A Celebrity

Chris recently opened up to Matt Hancock about his experiences with learning he was losing his breakfast show slot at BBC Radio 1.

He claimed the station handled the situation “badly” as they told the radio presenter he was being replaced by Nick Grimshaw.

In an open discussion with the former Health Secretary, Chris Moyles said he was called into an urgent meeting before being told he was losing his show after eight years.

