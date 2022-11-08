Chris Moyles has been accused of cheating during a trial on Monday night’s episode of I’m A Celebrity, Get Me Out Of Here.

The Radio X breakfast host, 48, from Leeds, was joined by pop star Boy George, Love Island star Oliva Attwood and Place in the Sun presenter Scarlette Douglas for a ‘VIP’ experience on Sunday night.

The group were informed that ‘VIP’ stood for ‘Very Isolated Person’ and the four celebrities would be facing the first bushtucker trials together.

In the next episode, Chris and Boy George were tasked with completing the “dangerous” HMS Drown Under trial, which involved laying flat inside chambers that were slowly filling with water.

Chris Moyles admitted he panicked during the HMS Drown Under trail as he became submerged in water in a small chamber

Presenters Ant McParlin and Declan Donnelly announced the start of the trial saying “turn the taps”, which was followed by cold water entering into the two chambers.

As the water began to pour in, Chris shouted out in shock, saying: “Ay, ay, ay, you could’ve warmed it up a bit. Holy Moly.”

Whilst this was happening, Boy George lay silently and appeared to handle the shock of the cold water well.

During the challenge, Olivia and Scarlette were tasked with reaching their hands into small openings and unscrewing pipe screws to turn off the taps. In true I’m A Celebrity fashion, the women were left screaming as they reached around insects including worms, snakes, bearded dragons and fish guts.

As time ticked on the chambers continued to fill with water and both Boy George and Chris Moyles were seen completely submerged in the water.

It became clear that Chris Moyles had begun to panick once the chamber had completely filled with water, as he told the presenters: “With two minutes to go the water was here” he said gesturing at his lips.

He added: “And because of the helmet, there’s not much wiggle room and then I may have panicked.”

Fans of the show were quick to call out the safety of the trial, saying that it looked “dangerous” and many worried the pair could have drowned.

Chris Moyles faced the HMS Drown Under trial during the first episode of I’m A Celebrity since the celebrities entered the jungle

Eagle eyed viewers were also quick to pick up on the moment Chris Moyles was released from his chamber as it appeared the radio presenter slipped an additional star into his bag after the challenge had ended.

In I’m A Celebrity, stars represent meals for the camp and during the trial the four celebrities managed to win eight meals for the 10 campmates.

Since the HMS Drown Under challenge, Love Island star Olivia Attwood has had to pull out of the programme due to medical issues.

A statement has been released by Olivia’s family that stating fans will “hear the truth in due course.”

