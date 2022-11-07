I’m A Celebrity viewers have claimed Chris Moyles was “flirting” with Love Island’s Olivia Attwood during the first episode of the show.

The Radio X presenter, 48, who was born in Leeds, enjoyed a dinner with Olivia as part of the VIP treatment at the start of the series.

Ten celebrities were whisked away to the Australian jungle for the launch of I’m A Celebrity on Sunday night.

The stars were given three separate individual challenges to win stars in exchange for meals for the campmates.

Olivia Attwood appeared on the 2017 series of Love Island and has since become a regular on The Only Way is Essex

During the launch show, former Love Island star Olivia Attwood, 31, was given a “once in a lifetime opportunity”.

She was voted by the public to enjoy the VIP experience and chose the radio DJ to enjoy the meal with her.

Fans took to social media speculating that Chris Moyles “fancied the pants” off the Love Island celebrity, as he volunteered to skydive out of a helicopter so that Olivia wouldn’t have to.

Chris Moyles has been with his long term girlfriend Tiffany Austin since 2015, with the artist manager moving from LA to be closer to her partner.

Chris Moyles has been with his girlfriend Tiffany Austin since 2015

As Chris and Olivia enjoyed their meal, the pair received a message about their upcoming challenge, it read: “Olivia and Chris, we hope you enjoyed your meal.

“It’s now time to begin your journey into camp and as VIPs you’re going to get a taste of the high life by jumping out of a chopper at 10,000ft.”

The pair enjoyed a laugh as Chris told the reality star: “You take me for a prawn and then in a helicopter - you’re a s*** date.”

Olivia responded: “It’s a once in a lifetime opportunity. I just need to get back on safe ground in one piece - both boobs, all the veneers, everything.”

Ant and Dec later shared that VIP actually stood for “very isolated person” and that Olivia, Chris Moyles, Boy George and Scarlette Douglas would be forced to spend a night on a deserted island.

Olivia Attwood has since pulled out of the show following last night’s episode after just 24 hours due to a medical issue.

After the pair completed their skydive, an emotional Olivia said: “Oh my god I’m crying, that’s the most amazing thing I’ve ever done, ever. That is incredible. Top 10 experience of my life. Just amazing”

However the Love Island star was quick to realise their surroundings did not appear to be the notorious I’m A Celebrity jungle saying: “I didn’t expect to be landing on a beach. Where the hell are we?”

Once safely back on the ground, a very relieved Chris Moyles said: “I’m so happy to be on the ground. Seriously, I’ll eat a sheep’s anus any day rather than do that again.”

Chris Moyles is joined in the I’m A Celebrity jungle by former rugby player Mike Tindall, Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner and former Lioness Jill Scott.