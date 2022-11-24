Chris Moyles left fans questioning his decision to appear on I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! after admitting that he felt “hesitant” to do any Bushtucker trials.

The Radio X breakfast presenter, 48, from Leeds, has admitted that he’s not “very confident” about doing the challenges contestants are tasked with doing to win food for the camp.

A flood of viwers have taken to Twitter debating his reason for going on the show, while blasting his lack of participation.

One tweeted: “Is there any point Chris being in the show… doesn’t want to do any trials but wants to win the show.. 😂 #imaceleb”

Chris Moyles has faced backlash from fans after refusing to do another trial

Another wrote: “I don’t get why Chris Moyles is still in there?? he literally does nothing, no trials and moans all the time…just don’t get it 🤷🏼‍♀️ #ImACeleb”

A third added: “Chris is a waste of space in there. Coasted getting his pay. Wont do trials 🤬 This is why we should vote for trials. Ruined this show this rule ffs 🤬 #ImACeleb”

This comes after Chris was given back to back Bushtucker trials last week, which all resulted in limited success at winning food for his fellow celebrities.

On Wednesday 16 November, Chris won just one star for the camp in the ‘Boiling Point’ Bushtucker trial, which translated to one proper meal that isn’t just their rationed rice and beans.

Despite having shown his reluctance to participate in the challenges, Chris volunteered to take part in Wednesday 23 November’s trial for the camp..

However, after making it clear he didn’t really want to participate, it was decided that former England football Jill Scott would do the trial.

He then appeared in the Bushtucker Telegraph where he said: "[I said] ‘I’ll do it’ but in a voice tone that sounds hesitant and not very confident. Because I’m hesitant and not very confident.”

The admission from the radio DJ left fans questioning if he should even have appeared on this series of the reality show.

It came just two days after Chris Moyles told his fellow campmates: “I’m clearly of no use to anyone” and that he was a “long painful embarrassment.”

Chris had failed to answer a question correctly during the ‘Deals On Wheels’ challenge, which would have won the camp chocolate-chip cookies.

Chris Moyles and Jill Scott were asked to add up the numbers that appear in the titles of Adele’s albums.

As the radio DJ, it was hoped that Chris might know whether it was one of the three options given to him.

They were asked how much the titles of Adele’s albums would add up to with the options of 70, 94 or 95.

Chris then decided the correct answer was 70, which was a wrong answer and the camp missed out on their treat.

Mike Tindall was left frustrated at the Radio X DJ for his lack of Adele knowledge

Learning that they had lost the chocolate-chip cookies for the camp, a frustrated Chris Moyles complained that he “was clearly no use to anyone”.

Mike Tindall and Matt Hancock had worked together, despite Matt struggling with his dyslexia and had won their part of the challenge before Jill and Chris went on to finish the task.

When the pair returned to camp with no cookies, Mike commented: “You telling me Moyles doesn’t know the names of her albums?”