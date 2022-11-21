Viewers of I’m A Celebrity have accused Ant and Dec of showing “favouritism” towards Chris Moyles, who has appeared terrified during Bushtucker trials.

The Radio X presenter, 48, from Leeds, faced two back to back trials last week after being voted in by the public.

Last Wednesday (17 November) Chris Moyles won just one star as he faced the Boiling Point trial where he told Ant and Dec: “I’m s*****g* myself.”

Fans were quick to call out the Geordie duo’s behaviour when faced with both Chris Moyles and Matt Hancock.

I’m A Celebrity has faced mixed reactions from viewers for their controversial decision to allow former Health Secretary Matt Hancock into the Australian jungle.

It has continued to be a talking point that the MP has been allowed to appear on the show, with the MP continuing to make headlines.

Despite the upset caused by Matt Hancock entering the jungle, viewers have also shared their views on the behaviour of other campmates towards the MP.

In the latest turn, fans are now complaining that Ant and Dec are showing “favouritism” towards Chris Moyles during the trials, whilst treating Matt Hancock differently.

During the Boiling Point trial Chris Moyles was clearly nervous and struggling to complete the challenge.

Ant and Dec appeared to sympathise with Chris and despite the radio presenter facing a difficult challenge that saw him collect only one star, the presenting duo shared a laugh as they listened to him panicking during the trial.

Viewers have made the accusation that the pair were more willing to help Chris Moyles, but Ant and Dec have not offered any help to Matt Hancock who has undertaken several Bushtucker trials since entering the jungle.

The controversial appearance of the sitting MP has been discussed by fans, as well as the celebrities in the jungle.

Many have shared their opinions on sharing a camp with the disgraced former Health Secretary due to his behaviour during the Covid pandemic.

Matt Hancock resigned from his role as the health secretary after he made headlines for breaking his own lockdown rules when he was caught kissing his colleague, Gina Colangelo.

It appears that some of the I’m A Celebrity campmates have come round to Matt being in the jungle, but the general public have continued to share their dislike of the politician by voting him for nearly every Bushtucker trial.

One of the celebrities that have been vocal about their dislike of Matt Hancock in the jungle was radio presenter Chris Moyles.

Chris told the Bush Telegraph: “Honestly the way I feel now is he pulled the mask slightly off his chin a little bit, but I still think he’s not telling us the full truth.”