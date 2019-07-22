PICS: YPN

39 never seen before photos of Bramley through the years

Is this the Bramley you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | Meanwood | Morley | Middleton LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

Bramley Baths reopened after a 15m refurbishment. The Victorian cubicles and steam baths were retained and a host of modern facilities added,

1. April 1992

Bramley Baths reopened after a 15m refurbishment. The Victorian cubicles and steam baths were retained and a host of modern facilities added,
Gary Longbottom
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
A one man campaign was launched to force Leeds City Council to reopen the historic Newlay Lane bridge at Bramley.

2. February 1989

A one man campaign was launched to force Leeds City Council to reopen the historic Newlay Lane bridge at Bramley.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The new Bramley Middle School on Hough Lane.

3. July 1972

The new Bramley Middle School on Hough Lane.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
The Rodley Lane and Whitecote Hill crossing on Leeds and Bradford Road.

4. February 1985

The Rodley Lane and Whitecote Hill crossing on Leeds and Bradford Road.
jpimedia
Buy a Photo
View more
Page 1 of 10