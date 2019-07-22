39 never seen before photos of Bramley through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | Meanwood | Morley | Middleton LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

1. April 1992 Bramley Baths reopened after a 15m refurbishment. The Victorian cubicles and steam baths were retained and a host of modern facilities added, Gary Longbottom jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. February 1989 A one man campaign was launched to force Leeds City Council to reopen the historic Newlay Lane bridge at Bramley. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. July 1972 The new Bramley Middle School on Hough Lane. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. February 1985 The Rodley Lane and Whitecote Hill crossing on Leeds and Bradford Road. jpimedia Buy a Photo

