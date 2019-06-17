PICS: YPN

24 never seen before photos of Harehills through the years

Is this the Harehills you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth

Harehills Road with the now shut Delaney's Bar above the parade of shops.

1. October 1992

Shops on Harehills Road. Did you visit any of these back in the day?

2. June 1990

The sweep of the bridge over the Harehills Lane-York Road junction.

3. November 1975

Cars parked on Nice Avenue in Harehills.

4. April 1982

View more
Page 1 of 6