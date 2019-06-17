24 never seen before photos of Harehills through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth

1. October 1992 Harehills Road with the now shut Delaney's Bar above the parade of shops. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. June 1990 Shops on Harehills Road. Did you visit any of these back in the day? jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. November 1975 The sweep of the bridge over the Harehills Lane-York Road junction. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. April 1982 Cars parked on Nice Avenue in Harehills. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more