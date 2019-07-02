Meanwood. PICS: YPN

32 never seen before photos of Meanwood through the years

Is this the Meanwood you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley

The unlit pathway the crosses Meanwood Beck and runs alongside Highbury cricket ground.

1. January 1970

The Resolution Well on Stonegate Road which was built nearly 200 years ago for use by passing travellers and the occupants of a nearby house.

2. December 1981

The inscription on the Resolution Well.

3. April 1982

Nice, neat and new. That's the Meanwood housing estate as it looked in 1922 shortly after its construction.

4. 1922

