32 never seen before photos of Meanwood through the years

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley

1. January 1970 The unlit pathway the crosses Meanwood Beck and runs alongside Highbury cricket ground. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. December 1981 The Resolution Well on Stonegate Road which was built nearly 200 years ago for use by passing travellers and the occupants of a nearby house. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. April 1982 The inscription on the Resolution Well. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. 1922 Nice, neat and new. That's the Meanwood housing estate as it looked in 1922 shortly after its construction. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more