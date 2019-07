These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | Meanwood | Morley LOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO? Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook

1. March 1970 Middleton Park Road.

2. March 1970 A futuristic looking fish and chip shop.

3. August 1970 The old air raid shelter near ther water tower at Middleton.

4. June 1989 Plans were advanced to revitalise the run-down Southcroft etsate in Middleton.

