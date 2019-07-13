41 never seen before photos of Morley through the years
Is this the Morley you remember?
These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. MORE UNSEEN PHOTOS: Beeston | Horsforth | Harehills | Headingley | Rodley | MeanwoodLOVE LEEDS, LOVE RETRO?Join 'Leeds Retro' on facebook
1. May 1981
Shopkeepers dubbed plans for a pedestrian precinct in Morley as "unworkable" and were demanding assurances on car parking and servicing for their premises.