41 never seen before photos of Morley through the years

Is this the Morley you remember?

These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and predominantly showcase life in the village during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.

Shopkeepers dubbed plans for a pedestrian precinct in Morley as "unworkable" and were demanding assurances on car parking and servicing for their premises.

1. May 1981

St. Francis R.C. Junior and Infants School on Highcliffe Road in the town.

2. July 1982

Bruntcliffe Secondary School.

3. August 1974

A new church opened in Morley - the Newlands Methodist Church on Albert Drive, which could hold a congregation of 250.

4. November 1963

