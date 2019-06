These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the town during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: The 34 never seen before photos of Leeds through the ages

1. September 1964 A lovely autumn evening at Hall Park. jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. July 1976 Residents living near the Aire at Newlay Lane were having to tolerate the summer long stench from the murky waters. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. October 1986 The former Glen Royal cinema is tucked away behind other businesses and is itself a supermarket. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. November 1979 New Road Side in Horsforth. jpimedia Buy a Photo

View more