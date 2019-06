These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in the suburb during the 1970s, 1980s and 1990s. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day. READ MORE: 29 never seen before photos of Horsforth through the years

1. September 1992 Beeston Hill. Do you remember any of these shops?

2. December 1992 Syeda Begum and Danielle Ford, both nine at the time, help clear up land near their school, Greenmount Primary in Beeston.

3. March 1991 Leaning walls and splitting doors were the legacy of coal mining carried out in Beeston, believed worried householders. Residents of Belvedere Terrace called in a subsidence expert to investigate.

4. February 1985 Trentham Street sub post office on Woodview Mount.

