These photos have been plucked from the Yorkshire Evening Post archive and showcase life in LS12 through the decades. They feature local landmarks, street scenes, as well as pubs, restaurants and shops that you may remember. And they are also the focus of some news stories from back in the day.

1. January 1973 Remember Mrs Rose's shop on Oldfield Lane? jpimedia Buy a Photo

2. Year unknown These ladies were setting off on an outing to the east coast from the Druids Head pub in Wortley Lane. jpimedia Buy a Photo

3. Year unknown Tong Road, Oldfield Lane and Wellington Road junction. Also featured is St Mary's Church and Crown Picture House. jpimedia Buy a Photo

4. December 1977 Fire damaged Upper Wortley C.P. School. jpimedia Buy a Photo

